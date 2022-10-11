Estrella Jalisco and Nikko Hurtado Blend Culture, Art and Self Expression in New Partnership

Renowned tattoo artist offers fans the chance to honor a loved one with a lifelong mark of remembrance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Jalisco, the Mexican lager with over 100 years of brewing tradition, is teaming up with master tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to help fans celebrate the memory of loved ones in a daring fashion this season. Together with Estrella Jalisco, Nikko is offering one lucky fan the chance to honor a loved one with a remembrance tattoo.

Mexican lager Estrella Jalisco teams up with renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to offer fans the chance to honor a loved one with a custom tattoo. (PRNewswire)

Known worldwide for his detailed portrait tattoos, Nikko's craft represents the ultimate form of self-expression that lasts a lifetime. To kick off the campaign, Estrella Jalisco is releasing a video announcement set in Black Anchor, Nikko Hurtado's tattoo studio, inviting fans to join the sweepstakes.

"Honoring my ancestry is a fundamental part of my Mexican identity and I think this is a beautiful way to memorialize loved ones," says Nikko. "I'm excited to partner with Estrella Jalisco to provide one lucky person with the opportunity to celebrate their loved one's memory through a custom tattoo."

"Tattoo art is a powerful form of self-expression and our partnership with Nikko represents a fusion of art and culture, while paying homage to heritage," says Alex Monroy, Senior Brand Director at Estrella Jalisco. "It's part of our continued effort to celebrate the people who live their star and dare to be themselves every day."

Estrella Jalisco invites people to enter for a chance to win a remembrance tattoo from Nikko Hurtado. To enter, share a photo of your loved one with the story of why that person deserves to be meaningfully commemorated with a tattoo. Tag @EstrellaJalisco and use hashtag #ViveTuEstrella for a chance to win. Submissions will be accepted through October 18th, 2022.

For more information, follow @EstrellaJalisco on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned Mango and Tropical Chamoy Micheladas for a colorful spin on a Mexican classic.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Lily Herring

lily.herring@anheuser-busch.com

Irma Guardado

iguardado@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Estrella Jalisco