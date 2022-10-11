Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Inks Several Franchise Development Agreements to Propel Expansion in Multiple Markets

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Leverages Existing Network of Experienced Franchisees to Add 12 New Locations to Development Pipeline

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the signing of several franchise development agreements to add 12 new locations to its development pipeline across multiple target markets. Led by five of the brand's existing franchisees, the developments are set to expand the brand's presence in Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois, Nevada, Missouri, and Texas. Freddy's consistent growth with its existing franchisee base showcases the promising opportunity the concept provides and how well it resonates within each market it enters.

"As we continue to accelerate our growth across the country, we are thrilled to build upon the partnerships we have established with these experienced multi-unit operators who emulate Freddy's vision and values," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's. "I'm confident that their passion for the brand and knowledge of their respective communities will lead to great success. We look forward to supporting each group as they begin building their new restaurants."

The franchisees leading the brand's latest developments include:

Michelle Becker and Taylor Dietz of Montana Steakburgers currently have one Freddy's location in Montana and are set to open four new Freddy's across the state. The stores will open in Flathead , Missoula , Cascade , and Lewis & Clark counties.

TR Hospitality and Ron Oberg have signed on to build two new Freddy's locations in Gretna and Fremont, Nebraska . TR Hospitality presently has seven locations in Nebraska and one in South Dakota . Additionally, the group is currently developing two locations in South Dakota , one in Iowa and one in Nebraska .

Father and son duo, Mike and Steven Young of MLY have committed to opening four additional Freddy's locations in Rochester, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin . MLY currently has eight operating locations in Iowa and is building three more in the state, as well as one location in Illinois .

With one open location in Nevada , Missouri , franchise group Meyer & Lovinger Restaurant Partners are poised to open their second Freddy's location in Bolivar, Missouri .

Jason Jones with Outlaw Management currently owns and operates one location in Greenville, Texas , with four other Texas locations in the pipeline. With the addition of a new location in Sherman, Texas , Jones will now have five in the pipeline.

This announcement builds on the strong development success Freddy's has attained since the beginning of the year with a growing pipeline of 100 units. Currently, at a total of 445 units, this growth will catapult the brand over the 500-unit milestone. Freddy's has attracted multi-unit operators by adapting to the ever-evolving QSR industry, implementing strategies to meet the increased consumer demand for convenience and accessibility. Most recently, Freddy's partnered with Creative Realities to launch digitalized menu boards for seamless, next-generation technology. Additionally, to continue its growth with non-traditional formats, Freddy's opened its first airport location in the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Following their airport debut, Freddy's opened its second casino location in Friant, California's Table Mountain Casino as well as a placement at a new Texas travel center on the main interstate that runs from Dallas to Houston.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com .

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/ .

