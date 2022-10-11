Koura to Showcase Next-Generation Refrigerants at Chillventa 2022

Innovative new products play a critical role in advancing the refrigerant industry towards a more sustainable future

NUREMBURG, Germany, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts, joins international refrigeration, air conditioner, ventilation and heat pump experts at Chillventa 2022 in Nuremberg (11-13 October). On this global stage, Koura's technical and commercial teams will showcase its next generation of refrigerants, including award-winning Koura Klea® 473A and Koura Klea® 456A. Koura can be found in Hall 9, Booth 9-404.

"Built on our legacy, Koura is uniquely positioned to transform the refrigerant industry with cleaner new products designed for use in multiple industries that are critical to today's rapidly changing modern world," said Gregg Smith, President of Orbia Fluorinated Solutions. "Our refrigerants have evolved as society, economies and customer expectations have changed. We will continue to meet our customers' needs, developing innovative products with a focus on research and sustainability."

Future-Focused Refrigerants Highlighted:

Koura Klea 473A , recently named Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards, offers a +85% global warming potential (GWP) reduction to existing products on the market. It is designed as a non-flammable refrigerant to achieve high performance in ultra-low temperature cooling applications such as high value cold chain, vaccine storage, climate test chambers, transportation, and other medical uses.

Koura Klea 456A , a cost-effective, drop-in alternative to 134a that is helping the automotive aftermarket sector meet demand and maintain competitive pricing. With a 50% reduction in GWP, Koura can supply the market with twice as much product under the same regulations, stabilizing price and availability for shops and dealerships.

"Our product development is rooted in our investment in the best talent, research and development programs, and state-of-the-art technology processes which enable us to meet the demands of our customers and advance the industry," said Dave Smith, Vice President of Product Management and Strategy at Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura. "Our two latest innovations are driving down the carbon footprint and are aligned with our commitment to innovation, sustainability and the environment – all while keeping our customers' performance top of mind."

Expert Presentations at Chillventa 2022:

At 1 p.m. each day of the exhibition, Koura experts will host in-booth presentations on fluorinated greenhouse gas (F-gas) phase downs will impact the industry. Stop by Hall 9, Booth 9-404 to discuss the impact of these regulations and how Koura's newest refrigerants help customers meet requirements while maintaining performance.

Koura experts will also host a presentation on enabling the industry to meet HFC phase downs on Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m. Stop by Hall 7A, Booth 7A-616 to learn the impact of Koura's next generation refrigerants.

About Orbia

Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and wellness, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food and water security, connecting communities to information and accelerating a circular economy with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

About Orbia Fluorinated Solutions (Koura)

Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered-dose inhalers. Koura has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

