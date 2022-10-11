Tucker Powersports Named Exclusive Distributor of Australia's High-Tech Forcite Helmet

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Forcite, the Australian maker of the Forcite MK1S, a high-tech motorcycle helmet with an integrated action camera, premium audio and a patented, LED display for road alerts and navigation. Tucker will distribute the helmet to its dealer network in the United States as part of this multi-year agreement.

"We are constantly seeking partners and products that enhance the adventure of riding a motorcycle," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister. "Forcite is clearly focused on that riding experience and on the future of our favorite pastime." (PRNewswire)

MK1S helmet has an integrated action camera, premium audio and a patented, LED display for road alerts and navigation.

Developed over six years at a cost of $5.8 million, the Forcite MK1S helmet does away with the need for bulky clip-on cameras or headsets and can alert riders of upcoming dangers before they arrive. Forcite launched its technology-heavy motorcycle helmet in Australia in 2020 and is expanding to the UK and EU in Q4 of 2022. There are currently over 2000 Forcite helmets in use in Australia.

The helmet was designed by a team of motorcyclists led by Co-Founders Alfred Boyadgis and Julian Chow who collaborated on R&D with riders, capturing thousands of points of on-road feedback, The helmet uses a patented, rider alert system and LED display to deliver information that improves the motorcycle riding experience with high-quality audio, instructions to ease navigation, and alerts to upcoming road hazards.

"We are constantly seeking partners and products that enhance the adventure of riding a motorcycle," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister. "Forcite is clearly focused on that riding experience and on the future of our favorite pastime."

"We've created a motorcycle helmet that looks slick, and also packs a punch with cool features that lift the riding experience," said Alfred Boyadgis, co-founder of Forcite. "This new partnership with Tucker Powersports promises to deliver as both companies look to the future of what's possible in the motorcycle category."

The features of the Forcite MK1S are unmatched in the motorcycle helmet market and operate as a system (helmet, built-in electronics and a related Forcite app) to provide an engaged and connected riding experience.

The stylish helmet shell is hand-laid carbon fiber which has tremendous strength and makes the Forcite MK1S the lightest smart helmet on the market. It includes an eight-vent system for optimized airflow and meets ECE and DOT testing standards.

The Forcite helmets deliver road alerts and navigation through a unique, in-helmet LED display and audio cues which communicate navigation maneuvers, live traffic alerts, speed traps, road hazards and traffic enforcement. Positioned at the bottom of the visor, the in-helmet display is designed to be non-distracting, allowing riders to keep their eyes up and focused on the road ahead.

The Forcite MK1S also features high-end, in-helmet audio powered by removable, 40mm Harman Kardon speakers, which are integrated into the helmet's interior design, not a customer add-on. The speaker system is paired with two omni-directional microphones which are tuned for vocal clarity and wind reduction, allowing riders to take calls and create "voice over" video.

A built-in action camera offers HD 1080P resolution and automatically adjusts for low-light and night-time filming.

The helmet's face shield is a Pinlock 120 anti-fog shield and includes a quick release as well as a locking switch for track and high-speed use. The padding is 3D-formed foam with a contoured fit and cheek pads. A special neck roll design with a chin curtain reduces wind noise and results in even better audio quality.

The Forcite MK1S will be available in early 2023. Suggested retail price for the black, full-face helmet is $1099.

Tucker Powersports today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Forcite, the Australian maker of the Forcite MK1S, a high-tech motorcycle helmet with an integrated action camera, premium audio and a patented, LED display for road alerts and navigation. (PRNewswire)

The Forcite MK1S helmet was designed by a team of motorcyclists led by Co-Founders Alfred Boyadgis and Julian Chow who collaborated on R&D with riders, capturing thousands of points of on-road feedback, The helmet uses a patented, rider alert system and LED display to deliver information that improves the motorcycle riding experience with high-quality audio, instructions to ease navigation, and alerts to upcoming road hazards. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tucker Powersports