WalkMe Announces Speaker Lineup for the World's Largest Digital Adoption (DAP) Professionals Event, Elevate

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the list of prominent industry speakers who will be presenting at Elevate 2022 , the world's largest event for Digital Adoption (DAP) Professionals. WalkMe also announced three new training and certification courses will be offered during the three-day, in-person portion of Elevate. A hybrid event, Elevate commences on October 25th for all attendees with the in-person option, taking place in San Francisco, continuing through October 27th.

Elevate is designed to propel DAP Professionals to the next phase of career development. Attendees will glean insights they need to deliver successful digital adoption programs and interact with presenters, fellow attendees, and WalkMe experts. Featuring 25+ sessions, a sampling of Elevate's speakers and presentations include:

Christi Lopez , WalkMe Administrator, W.L. Gore & Associates: Designing a Data-First DAP Strategy

Cristina Suéscum, Global People Transformation Manager – Change Management, AB InBev: Elevating a Human-Centric Transformation Strategy with DAP

Laura Valenziano , Program & Change Manager, Stripe: Using "Store Walks" to Demystify DAP Value

Matt O'Malley , Associate Director, Digital Adoption, KPMG: Building a World-Class DAP Operation

Steffaney Zohrabyan , Sales Enablement Innovation & Insights Leader, Cisco: Go Beyond: The Evolution of the DAP Professional

"DAP Professionals are at the forefront of an emerging industry that is changing the world. The platforms they build solve major problems in their organizations, and their expertise is increasingly in demand," said Wayne McCulloch, Chief Customer Officer at WalkMe. "With a speaker lineup that includes winners from the inaugural DAPP100 list , Elevate is sure to broaden attendees' perspectives on what great digital adoption strategy looks like while highlighting new tactics and best practices from the brightest minds in the industry. "

Attendees who join the in-person event in San Francisco will have the opportunity to earn one of three new DAP certifications over a two-day course. The newly-available certification tracks fall within the areas of Development, Administration and Implementation, and Consultation; specific sessions include WalkMe Builder I, WalkMe Project Lead I, and WalkMe Program Manager I. Full details of each certification course can be found on the Elevate home page under resources. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet some of the winners from the inaugural DAPP100 list, which features the 100 most influential DAP Professionals in the industry as voted on by peers. Virtual and in-person attendees can also take part in this year's DAP DemoJam, a game show style session in which DAP Professionals showcase their most compelling solution in a two minute demo. Five finalists will be showcased at Elevate and the audience will vote to determine the winner.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

