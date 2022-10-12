CTI Names Marcia O'Brien as Chief Financial Officer

CALIFORNIA, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Technology International (CTI), a leader in rapidly delivering open technology solutions and multi-domain integration for the invisible battlespace and a platform company under the Bluestone Investment Partner (Bluestone) portfolio, announced that Marcia O'Brien has been named chief financial officer (CFO).

CTI's new CFO, Marcia O'Brien (PRNewswire)

In her role as CFO, Ms. O'Brien is responsible for defining and overseeing all aspects of CTI's financial operations—from financial planning and reporting to accounting and compliance. She has over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of financial excellence for companies offering engineering, software development, and cost analysis services for U.S. civilian and defense agencies.

Ms. O'Brien will join the company's executive leadership team reporting directly to the company's chief executive officer (CEO), Dr. Jay Moorman.

"We are thrilled to have Marcia join CTI," said Dr. Moorman. "She will bring valuable expertise to her new role, and we will rely heavily on her leadership as we advance our value proposition to our customers and scale CTI to new heights."

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of the CTI team," said Ms. O'Brien. "I look forward to working with an outstanding executive leadership team as we collectively take CTI to the next level."

Ms. O'Brien joins CTI from MCR, where she served as CFO since 2001 and guided the company through a recent merger with Systems Planning and Analysis. Prior to her tenure at MCR, she held a variety of leadership roles across the government contracting and accounting industries, including controller at SAIC and Dyncorp and auditor at KPMG.

About CTI

CTI is dedicated to building quality defense solutions for the warfighter. CTI's solutions are the preferred standard in our mission space due to our unique application of agile methodologies, utility-driven design, and iterative, hands-on development with our users. Here at CTI, we believe in the power of collaborative development with government, industry, and academia. Find out more at http://www.ctic.us/.

CTI is a platform company under the Bluestone Investment Partner portfolio. Bluestone invests in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. The extensive industry-focus and experience of its firm's principals and investors offers unique insights and value to the management teams of its portfolio companies. Few private equity firms offer the combination of industry-focused intellectual and investment capital that Bluestone has assembled. Find out more at https://www.bluestoneinv.com/.

