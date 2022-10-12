MAIRE MASON TAKES ON AN ADDITIONAL ROLE IN SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. AS VP GENERAL MANAGER OF CHICAGO'S WLEY-FM

MAIRE ALSO HOLDS THE TITLE OF VP GENERAL MANAGER OF NEW YORK PROPERTIES, WSKQ-FM & WPAT FM

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. today announced that Maire Mason, VP General Manager of New York properties, WSKQ-FM & WPAT FM was named VP General Manager of Chicago's WLEY-FM. In this additional role, Maire will be responsible for leading a team of sales managers and salespeople, overseeing all operations, and developing an infrastructure that will support & optimize revenue.

Maire joined SBS in February 2018 as VP General Manager of New York from Cumulus Media where she launched NASH-FM, the first country music station in the market. During the past four years at SBS, she has led the New York team to unprecedented triumphs and has exceeded all revenue goals. In 2021 her extraordinary talent as a leader enabled SBS-NY to be consistently ranked #1 in local sales throughout the entire market as measured by Miller Kaplan.

"It's an honor to expand my role and contribute to revenue growth for SBS in Chicago, a market that has such a welcoming and inclusive spirit. In 2023 the fastest growing segment of the population in Chicago will be Hispanics. As the largest minority owned and certified multi-media company, Spanish Broadcasting System continues to be the number one destination for connecting with Hispanic communities by offering exclusive, original, and culturally immersive content. I look forward to advocating for and reinforcing the value of Hispanic audiences among advertisers, while elevating our Chicago operation to greater heights," said Maire.

"Maire Mason is an extraordinary executive that has proven time and time again to be one of the top players in the audio market. Her ability to adapt to any market and situation is just one of the reasons we offered her the position in Chicago. We have seen a huge change in our New York SBS stations, since her arrival," commented Albert Rodriguez (President & COO of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.).

Maire is extensively known in the New York market and throughout the country for her outstanding leadership skills, relationships with key decision makers, problem solving through innovation and her ability to navigate programming & sales to win in all business climates. With over 30+ years of management experience, Maire's early background includes a twenty-year tenure at CBS, Radio as VP General Manager of WCBS-FM, WXRK-FM & WNEW-FM. From 2010-2012, she was the Director of Sales for Univision-New York, WAD0-AM, WXNY-FM and WQBU-FM. In 2012 she launched the first ever FM news station, WEMP-FM and in 2013 launched the first ever country music station in New York, WNSH-FM.

Winner of the 2022 Medallas De Cortez-General –Market Manager of the Year

Voted Most Influential Women in Radio 2022

Radio Inks 2021 Best Manager

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable, and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

