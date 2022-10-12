Mesirow Named to Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

Firm is named to list for second consecutive year

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm has once again been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, ranking #47 in 2022. Barron's bases its annual ranking of independent advisory companies on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

Each year, Barron's ranks the Top 100 RIA Firms, showcasing financial advisors across the country that prioritize advancement and work toward raising the standards for other firms.

"We are honored to be on Barron's list of the Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms once again," said Natalie A. Brown, CEO of Mesirow. "More than 80 years ago, Wealth Management was our firm's founding capability. Today, our wealth advisors work each day to further deepen the relationships and trust they have established with our multi-generational and 'Next Gen' clients."

"At Mesirow Wealth Management, we connect our clients to what matters today and across generations through personal, comprehensive wealth plans," said Melissa L. Bean, President of Mesirow Wealth Management. "Our inclusion in Barron's list of the 2022 Top 100 RIA Firms speaks to the hard work, commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit of our wealth advisor teams."

Mesirow has $215.7 billion in assets under supervision* and 85 years of market experience. The firm was recently named one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business for the fifth consecutive year and has received a top score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for six consecutive years.

Other recent accolades for the firm include: Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firms by the National Association of Plan Advisors, Currency Manager of the Year, and 50 Business Leaders of Color for 2021.*

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

