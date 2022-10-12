The Muse Acquires Fairygodboss, the Largest Online Career Community for Women

This acquisition combines the largest online career community for Gen Z and millennial candidates with

the largest online career community for women, to create a new powerhouse in the next-gen hiring space

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse, a values-based job search and career development platform used by 75 million people annually, announced today its purchase of Fairygodboss , the largest online career community for women to find jobs, advice, and support. Fairygodboss was founded in 2015 by Georgene Huang and Romy Newman as an authentic career space for all women to feel supported and empowered. The acquisition reinforces The Muse's dedication to make a career match where the people, culture, and values align.

The Muse Logo (PRNewswire)

"The Muse is extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the online career community, through our acquisition of Fairygodboss," said Kathryn Minshew, founder and CEO of The Muse. "Fairygodboss is a pioneer in the category, and we are thrilled to welcome them to The Muse family as we endeavor together to become the go-to source for candidates to find the jobs, advice, and support that will help them achieve their career goals." Minshew added that The Muse will maintain both brands separately due to the value in each community, while giving employers a single relationship to meet more of their hiring goals.

Fairygodboss is best known for its active community platform used by more than 10 million diverse and intersectional women annually. Many of these users visit the site daily to get career support and advice from other members and look for new job opportunities. Fairygodboss works with hundreds of top employers committed to diversity and inclusion by helping them to attract, recruit, and engage women.

"Fairygodboss is thrilled to have found a home in The Muse, which supports our mission to help women achieve their career goals," said Georgene Huang, CEO and cofounder of Fairygodboss. "This combination will provide additional resources to accelerate product development and deliver best-in-class customer success to all our employer partners."

The Muse's acquisition of Fairygodboss will further the company's mission to help the next generation workforce discover their professional priorities and find jobs at companies where the people, benefits, and values fit their future. Their acquisition strategy will ensure that hiring diverse talent remains a top company priority and they look forward to integrating with Fairygodboss, another female-founded brand, to continue carrying out this vision.

About The Muse

The Muse ( www.TheMuse.com ) is a values-based job search and career development platform used by 75 million people annually. By combining technology and insights with each professional's unique priorities, we help today's top talent discover and land jobs that fit their future. The Muse is backed by MBM Capital, a NYC based PE firm that backs growing technology businesses.

About Fairygodboss

Fairygodboss ( www.fairygodboss.com ) creates and maintains an online platform that provides diverse and intersectional women with community support and advice, networking connections, events, and exclusive company information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Muse