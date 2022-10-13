BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 2, 2022.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance for the first nine months of 2022 included the following:
- Net sales increased by 12.0% and 16.9% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 versus 2021, respectively, as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
- Gross profit was 18.1% and 11.9% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 16.3% and 12.6% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 16% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 versus 2021.
- Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million compared to net loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Through nine months of 2022, net loss was $1.1 million versus nine months 2021 net loss of $4.4 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.
For the first nine months of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 15.0% while sales of commercial products increased by 22.6% compared to the first nine months of 2021. We continue to see strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $13.1 million and $7.0 million versus the prior year, respectively.
While we are seeing signs of improvement, continuing with trends we've noted in our financial results for 2022, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be pressured by parts availability. Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures. We continue to remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $46.0 million was $9.8 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs. Excluding the impact of inflationary pressures, the increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 2,
September 26,
October 2,
September 26,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 59,656
$ 53,257
$ 164,594
$ 140,813
Cost of goods sold
48,844
46,904
137,828
123,097
Gross profit
10,812
6,353
26,766
17,716
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,299
7,948
27,017
23,114
Operating income (loss)
1,513
(1,595)
(251)
(5,398)
Other expense:
Non-service related pension credit
106
132
319
394
Investment loss net of interest income
(129)
30
(347)
26
Interest expense
(512)
(311)
(1,117)
(742)
Other expense
(535)
(149)
(1,145)
(322)
Income (loss) before income taxes
978
(1,744)
(1,396)
(5,720)
Income tax expense (benefit)
225
(401)
(321)
(1,315)
Net income (loss)
$ 753
$ (1,343)
$ (1,075)
$ (4,405)
Earnings (loss) per share (Note 1)
Basic
$ 0.16
$ (0.29)
$ (0.23)
$ (0.96)
Diluted
$ 0.16
$ (0.29)
$ (0.23)
$ (0.96)
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.66
$ 0.66
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
October 2,
December 31,
September 26,
ASSETS
2022
2021
2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,151
$ 5,654
$ 6,319
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances
24,569
24,920
22,749
Inventories
65,384
51,066
55,313
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,717
4,717
5,549
Total Current Assets
100,821
86,357
89,930
Property, plant and equipment, net
58,866
57,496
56,819
Operating lease assets
1,928
2,065
2,256
Other assets, net (Note 4)
23,828
21,551
12,173
Total Assets
$ 185,443
$ 167,469
$ 161,178
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 29,374
$ 33,429
$ 26,024
Current portion of long-term liabilities
152
152
147
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
837
765
764
Total Current Liabilities
30,363
34,346
26,935
Long-term debt
46,034
21,843
36,268
Operating lease liabilities
1,091
1,300
1,492
Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)
6,015
6,062
5,209
Deferred income taxes (Note 4)
9,110
8,753
6,741
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,623
3,615
3,606
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,321
1,329
1,338
Additional paid-in capital
16,564
16,317
16,286
Retained earnings
109,410
113,582
109,171
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)
(20,690)
(22,260)
(28,448)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,928)
(17,948)
(17,950)
Total Stockholders' Equity
92,830
95,165
84,533
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 185,443
$ 167,469
$ 161,178
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 2,
September 26,
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (1,075)
$ (4,405)
Depreciation and amortization
3,546
3,303
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
(28)
130
Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)
-
(500)
Other net adjustments
305
72
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(18,510)
(5,038)
Net cash used by operating activities
(15,762)
(6,438)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(5,114)
(7,877)
Proceeds from borrowings
24,203
17,747
Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net
267
185
Dividends paid
(3,097)
(3,057)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 497
$ 560
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$ 5,654
$ 5,759
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
497
560
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 6,151
$ 6,319
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,317
$ 113,582
$ (22,260)
$ (17,948)
$ 95,165
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
37
-
-
3
40
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,011)
-
-
(1,011)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(755)
-
-
(755)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($211)
-
-
-
-
-
751
-
751
Balance at April 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,354
$ 111,816
$ (21,509)
$ (17,945)
$ 94,190
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
210
-
-
17
227
Conversion of common stock
-
8
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Preferred stock - 6%
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,066)
-
-
(1,066)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,073)
-
-
(1,073)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($65)
-
-
-
-
-
218
-
218
Balance at July 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,623
$ 1,321
$ 16,564
$ 109,668
$ (21,291)
$ (17,928)
$ 92,487
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conversion of common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,011)
-
-
(1,011)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
753
-
-
753
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($65)
-
-
-
-
-
601
-
601
Balance at October 2, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,623
$ 1,321
$ 16,564
$ 109,410
$ (20,690)
$ (17,928)
$ 92,830
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
$ 530
$ 3,560
$ 1,384
$ 16,115
$ 116,633
$ (29,043)
$ (17,964)
$ 91,215
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conversion of common stock
-
5
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,004)
-
-
(1,004)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(581)
-
-
(581)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($166)
-
-
-
-
-
556
-
556
Balance at March 28, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,565
$ 1,379
$ 16,115
$ 115,048
$ (28,487)
$ (17,964)
$ 90,186
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
171
-
-
15
186
Conversion of common stock
-
41
(41)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Preferred stock - 6%
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,038)
-
-
(1,038)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,481)
-
-
(2,481)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($7)
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
-
(23)
Balance at June 27, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,606
$ 1,338
$ 16,286
$ 111,520
$ (28,510)
$ (17,949)
$ 86,821
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
Conversion of common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,006)
-
-
(1,006)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,343)
-
-
(1,343)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($19)
-
-
-
-
-
62
-
62
Balance at September 26, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,606
$ 1,338
$ 16,286
$ 109,171
$ (28,448)
$ (17,950)
$ 84,533
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Notes To Financial Statements:
(1)
Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share
assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.
(2)
Common stock outstanding at October 2, 2022 includes 3,285,477 of Class A shares and 1,320,904 of Class B shares.
(3)
Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These
agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest
rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.
(4)
Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash
asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected
benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).
The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement
liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of
"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).
(5)
For the first nine months of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.5 million to its defined benefit
pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement
liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first nine months of 2022 due
to the funded status of the plan.
(6)
Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been
expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.
Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements
Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with
Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and
Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided for
Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing medical
Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers' compensation,
Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit related
General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named,
Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first nine months charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were
Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to
Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
