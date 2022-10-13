SOCMA Welcomes Five New Members in Q3

Commercial networking, regulatory support and safety training driving membership

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announces five new companies were approved for membership by its Board of Governors – Forquimica, Pflaumer Brothers, Synray, The ChemQuest Group, and Williams Mullen.

SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewswire)

Forquimica, a Brazil-based manufacturer of sustainable agricultural products, opened its first U.S. facility in Moultrie, GA. "We are excited to join SOCMA for its expert legislative and regulatory guidance as we set up our Georgia site," said Ana Paula de Freitas, Quality Control Manager, Forquimica. "Along with compliance assistance, SOCMA's resources will maximize our continuous improvement efforts in commercial and manufacturing activities."

Synray is a New Jersey-based coatings and specialty chemical toll manufacturer, selling resins to the paint, coatings and ink markets. "Synray looks to benefit from SOCMA's commercial services to create new business partnerships, and participate in the multitude of operational best practice sharing forums members are afforded," said Peter Tepperman, CEO, Synray.

Specialty chemical manufacturer Pflaumer Brothers, located in Ewing, NJ, develops products and technologies with applications for paints, coatings, printing inks, electronics and more. Pflaumer's leadership is looking to SOCMA for optimized training, specialized tariff support, and access to SOCMA's broad network of toll manufacturers.

The ChemQuest Group is a global consulting firm providing clients with tailored business strategy, market intelligence, technology acceleration and M&A advisory services. "As former chemical industry executives, our team brings depth of experience to each project," said Edye Fox Abrams, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing. "We are excited to partner with SOCMA in offering the association and its members guidance on navigating the challenging post-Covid business environment."

Williams Mullen is an established advisor to the specialty chemical sector. Representing various industry clients, the law firm provides expertise in areas including M&A, finance, corporate and litigation.

"We proudly welcome this new group of members," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO, SOCMA. "Each company is looking to fulfill specific business objectives and expand their visibility through collaboration with SOCMA. My team and I look forward to helping them reach their strategic goals through SOCMA's tailored programs and services."

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty chemical industry, SOCMA builds commercial connections, supports manufacturing and operations, and advocates for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org.

