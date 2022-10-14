GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION DONATES $1.85 MILLION TO SUPPORT ARTS EDUCATION NATIONWIDE

- Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $1.85 million to 27 nonprofit organizations working in the arts nationwide
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced the 2022 recipients of its annual donation cycle, totaling $1.85 million. This year, the foundation presented donations to 27 nonprofits nationwide focused on providing art programming to children.
"It's all about the kids. With art programs being cut in schools across the country, it is important that we step up and support organizations who are filling an unmet need in children's education," said Peter Lanzavecchia, vice chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Art promotes creativity, confidence, and academic achievement, among many other positive effects on young minds."
Genesis Inspiration Foundation, which has been funding art programs across the nation since 2018, presented these donations in formal ceremonies during the months of August and September. The selected organizations reflect the foundation's commitment to supporting a variety of art disciplines, such as painting, dancing, music, and more.
"I am honored that the Genesis Inspiration Foundation provided funding to a variety of phenomenal organizations working all over America this year, giving so many the opportunity to experience the art education that every child deserves," said Walter Dawson, board chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation.
Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donation Recipients
Organization
City
State
Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona
Phoenix
AZ
Scottsdale Artists' School
Scottsdale
AZ
Autism Society Inland Empire
Corona
CA
Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley
Fountain Valley
CA
Museum of Latin American Art
Long Beach
CA
A Place Called Home
Los Angeles
CA
Girls Rock! DC
Washington
D.C.
Alliance for the Arts
Fort Myers
FL
Arts for Learning
Miami
FL
Miami Music Project
Miami
FL
Young At Art Children's Museum
Plantation
FL
Arts4All Florida
Tampa
FL
Center for Creative Education
West Palm Beach
FL
Drawchange
Atlanta
GA
Paint Love
Decatur
GA
Musical Arts Institute
Chicago
IL
Boys and Girls Club of Noblesville
Noblesville
IN
Arts For Life
Charlotte
NC
Exploring the Arts
Astoria
NY
Extreme Kids & Crew
Brooklyn
NY
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
Cleveland
OH
Art Sphere Inc.
Philadelphia
PA
ArtWell
Philadelphia
PA
E4 Youth
Austin
TX
Art and Beyond, Inc.
Cedar Hill
TX
Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Dallas
TX
ARTreach
Houston
TX
Genesis Inspiration Foundation
Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.
Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).
