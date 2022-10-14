Safari Kid to Open in Redwood City with Mission to Set Children up for Success in School and Beyond

New Early Childhood Education Center Hosting Inauguration on October 18

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safari Kid, a leading group of preschools and afterschool programs with a global presence, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Redwood City at 1709 Woodside Rd. The location offers Infant, Toddler, Pre School and After School programs catering to children from 3 months of age to 6th graders. Safari Kid's proprietary, research-based teaching methods (inspired by the best components of Montessori methods and Reggio Emilia philosophy) lays the foundation for countless young and curious minds and foster a love for learning that will last a lifetime.

To celebrate the launch of Redwood City Safari Kid, there will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, October 18 at 12 pm. Safari Kid is proud to announce that this celebration will be attended by Redwood City Mayor, Giselle Hale. Safari Kid is also offering a special "Welcome!" price for the first three months to those who enroll during the October inauguration period.

This new Safari Kid location is proudly owned and operated by San Mateo resident Shanu Mathur. With more than 20 years of experience in customer service, project management, and childhood education, Shanu's love for children and teaching plays an integral role in the success of her first Safari Kid location in San Mateo, founded in 2019. As Safari Kid became an integral part of the San Mateo community, Shanu set her sights on Redwood City. She is enthusiastic about providing a whole new group of parents with peace of mind as they leave their children in a safe, caring, thoughtful and education-minded hands.

"Safari Kid is more than just a daycare center. We take into consideration the high amount of brain development that happens to children before the age of five and focus on age-appropriate skill building for the children. Our programs are designed with this in mind and support growth in all domains of learning," said Shanu Mathur. "Safari Kid encourages children to confidently explore and interact with materials while simulating communication between peers and adults enabling children to become critical thinkers and responsible global citizens."

Safari Kid offers a balanced approach based on research and best practices. It combines play, skill-building, social-emotional development opportunities and structured activities through its range of programs to promote success. Safari Kid's Infant, Toddler and preschool programs are available for children from 3 months age to 6 graders. Safari Kid Summer Camp, which offers various activities, such as creative writing, critical thinking, robotics, chess, public speaking, dance, music, and technology, is available to transitional kindergarteners through sixth graders. Safari Kid also offers an after-school program that helps children master their current schoolwork, and challenges them to build their skillsets, employ critical thinking, refine study skills, and learn new things.

For more information on Safari Kid in Redwood City, please call (650) 410-8716, email redwoodcity@safarikidca.com or visit https://safarikidusa.com/redwoodcity-location/

About Safari Kid

Safari Kid is a global chain of Preschools and After School Programs, founded by Ms. Shy Mudakavi in the heart of Silicon Valley in Newark, California. Over fifteen years, 35,000 children going through the program have shown consistent excellence in elementary and middle schools. Safari Kid provides a research-rich curriculum and a foundation of excellence that has been studied and developed by leading experts in the field.

Media Contact: Rachel Patton, Fishman PR, 847.945.1300 or rpatton@fishmanpr.com

