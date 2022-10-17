Harry's announces the first two winners of its quarterly $100,000 grand prize as part of their Big Leap Sweepstakes

Personal-Care brand Harry's is on a mission to give back to their community in an effort to help them achieve their aspirations with their year-long Big Leap Sweepstakes; a $403,480 total giveaway

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry's, the men's grooming brand committed to bringing better personal care experiences to people every day, without compromising on quality, is pleased to announce Nick E. and Alvaro D. as the first and second grand prize winners of the brand's ongoing Big Leap Sweepstakes , a year-long contest that sees Harry's give a grand prize of $100,000 away to one customer each quarter.

At Harry's, the brand recognizes that its community is made up of members who are choosing to forgo the status quo and acting instead as independent thinkers, always evolving and improving to chart their own path in the world. In an effort to celebrate this individuality and provide an opportunity for select members of their community to achieve the financial freedom necessary to take the leap and follow their aspirations, Harry's launched the Big Leap Sweepstakes .

Officially running from January 1, 2022, to December 31st, 2022, the sweepstakes grants anyone who purchases a new Harry's handle, at retailers or online, a chance to win. Winners are drawn each quarter, with the grand prize recipient receiving a staggering $100,000. Additional prizes include a year's supply of shaving supplies and a year's supply of body wash.

Their second winner, Texas native Alvaro D., was thrilled to learn he had been selected as this quarter's grand-prize winner after entering the sweepstakes by chance through his Harry's trial offering. The family man intends to use his winnings to continue to support his family and pursue his dream of attending welding school to hone his craft and career. When speaking of the impact that the $100,000 winnings would have on his life, Alvaro shared, "I can actually start [acting on] old dreams and possibly starting my own small business," continuing, "It really means a lot. It could change everything."

Alvaro follows in the footsteps of Nick E. of California, the inaugural grand prize recipient selected in May 2022 as part of the sweepstakes' first quarterly drawing. Nick, a long-time Harry's user, learned of the sweepstakes after purchasing a razor for a visit with his family and plans to use his winnings to assist with student loan payments, in addition to potentially furthering his studies in higher education.

"Honestly, this money is really going to help me with student loans," Nick shares via a video interview with Harry's, continuing, "Also pay bills, and really just give me that financial freedom to possibly pursue grad school in the future."

"Since the very beginning, Harry's has sought to revolutionize the personal-care space with thoughtfully made shave, body, hair, and skincare products that make everyday grooming more enjoyable and enable guys to craft their own unique image and help them go their own way. We are grateful for our community who has been with us every step of the way," says Harry's co-founder Jeff Raider, continuing, "With our Big Leap Sweepstakes, we are thrilled to provide members of our community with an opportunity to gain the financial means to independently carve their own path and self-image."

With two more drawings still remaining this year, now is the perfect time to join in on the fun and enter the Big Leap Sweepstakes for your chance to win the $100,000 grand prize and other exciting Harry's goodies.

About Harry's

We founded Harry's because buying shaving supplies was a frustrating experience, and the products themselves were overpriced and over-designed. We saw an opportunity to create a brand that encourages guys to rethink their routines and since taking on shaving, have begun to address the same challenge across other categories in men's care, including body and hair.

At Harry's, we aim to always put our customers first, which means being readily available however and wherever they want to shop – whether that's Harrys.com or one of our retail partners – and giving to organizations that promote better mental health care for men. We set aside 1% of our sales to donate to charitable organizations that share our ambition to bring quality mental health care to men everywhere. Our goal is to provide 1.5 million men with mental health care access by 2024.

We built Harry's as a brand for guys who want to carve out their own paths. At the heart of our mission is a belief in creating things people like more. For more information on Harry's, please visit https://www.harrys.com/en/us .

