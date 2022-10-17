INVO Bioscience to Exhibit at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Congress & Expo

SARASOTA, Fla. and ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, today announced the company will exhibit at the 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) being held October 22-26, 2022 in Anaheim, California at booth #1312.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In attendance from INVO Bioscience will be Steve Shum, CEO; Mike Campbell, COO and VP, Business Development; Chris Myer, Senior VP, Business Development, Americas; Inger Britt Carlsson, PhD, VP, Global Medical Affairs; and Bojan (Bo) Mitrovic, PhD, Director, Sales, US.

The ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo is an in-person conference held each October in various cities across the U.S. The Society is dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. It accomplishes its mission through the pursuit of excellence in evidence-based, life-long education and learning, through the advancement and support of innovative research, through the development and dissemination of the highest ethical and quality standards in patient care, and through advocacy on behalf of physicians and affiliated healthcare providers and their patients.

This year's Congress features tracks for Reproductive Endocrinology, Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART Lab, Reproductive Surgery, Mental Health, Nursing, Genetic Counseling, Male Reproduction, and more.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We look forward to further showcasing our innovative INVOcell solution, the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as well as highlighting our recent commercial progress to the reproductive community at the 2022 ASRM Congress & Expo. INVO's mission to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care is ideally aligned with the goals and objectives of ASMR. We look forward to another tremendous event this year."

About INVO Bioscience®

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell ® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), in addition to continuing to distribute and sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.