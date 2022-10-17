PARRIS Law Firm Obtains Four Million Dollar Damages Verdict for Woman Struck by a Distracted Driver in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PARRIS Law Firm obtained a $4,005,551 million verdict for damages on behalf of a woman struck by a suspected distracted driver while crossing a street in Santa Monica, CA.

In 2018, a 23-year-old woman was lawfully crossing the street in Santa Monica, CA, when the driver of a 2016 Fiat 500, Lisa Stilson, slammed into the woman going 25 miles per hour. The crash threw her body 25-30 feet forward, causing severe and permanent injury.

During the trial, Lisa's attorneys argued that the plaintiff chose to walk in front of the car in an attempt to take her own life to dispute liability. "We're talking about a car traveling on a city street in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood – the likelihood of someone jumping in front of a Fiat going less than 35 miles per hour to take their own life is slim to none," said PARRIS attorney Khail A. Parris.

"The defense was so desperate to blame our client that they refused to produce her cell phone records to hide the possibility that Lisa was distracted at the time of the crash," said Bruce L. Schechter, Of-Counsel at the PARRIS Law Firm.

After the crash, the plaintiff underwent multiple surgeries to repair the injuries to her head, neck, back, and knees. Unfortunately, these injuries will cause her lifelong pain and discomfort and affect her ability to make a living. "This verdict will not take away the suffering our client will feel from this crash, but it will at least make certain that she is properly cared for," said Parris.

The verdict includes $2,305,551 in future medical expenses, $200,000 in past-noneconomic losses, and $1,500,000 in future noneconomic losses. The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 19STCV13037.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com

Contact

Dante Hickles 661.949.2595

dante@parris.com

View original content:

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm