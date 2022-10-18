Austin Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced today that software entrepreneur and leader Rod Favaron has joined its board of directors.

Recently named among Inc. Magazine's top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA's inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.

"LeanDNA is at a stage where product market fit is clear, customer satisfaction is high, and the performance metrics indicate an opportunity to scale," said Favaron. "I think that there's a huge market within the supply chain space and look forward to helping LeanDNA scale so they can make an even bigger positive impact."

Most recently Favaron was President at Upland Software, a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Under his leadership as Chairman and CEO, social media software company Spredfast grew from pre-revenue to its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners in 2018. He was also CEO of Lombardi Software, guiding the business process management company from pre-revenue to its acquisition by IBM in 2010.

"Rod brings experience as an extremely successful software CEO and entrepreneur, advisor, investor and board member," said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. "His track record in building and scaling great enterprise software companies is exactly what we need at this moment for LeanDNA and I'm excited that he sees the huge potential in this market."

About LeanDNA

