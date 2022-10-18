Heska Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for November 8, 2022

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, will report its third quarter 2022 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will also host an earnings call at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-800-239-9838

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2551

Reference Conference ID: 7035658

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available at 2 p.m. ET on November 8th through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 22, 2022 and the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

To access the replay by telephone:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 7035658

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

