InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Control a Cooling Fan (JTK-141)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to control a cooling fan with just a simple gesture," said an inventor, from Vicksburg, Miss., "so I invented the FUJIN. My design enables you to conveniently apply, vary or turn off electrical power to the fan and without the need for a separate remote control."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a convenient way to operate a cooling fan. In doing so, it allows the user to easily turn the fan on, change the speed or adjust other settings from a distance. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to change the control switch directly on the fan. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp