ProcureLogix Announced as Premier Sponsor for AOTMP® Engage 2023

The conference kicks off on April 30, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® Engage 2023 organizers have announced ProcureLogix as the Premier event sponsor. They will be hosting a welcome reception to kick-off the conference on Sunday, April 30 for all attendees and they will be sharing thought leadership during the conference. AOTMP® Engage 2023 will take place at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld April 30 – May 3, 2023.

Join your telecom, mobility, and IT management peers in Orlando on April 30 to May 4 to talk IT procurement. IT expense management and mobility management. Over 50 sessions, hot new solutions, industry awards and recognition, Women in Tech conference, association member meeting, outstanding speakers, peer to peer roundtables and plenty of food and drink. (PRNewswire)

AOTMP® Engage 2023 is the in-person annual conference for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management professionals. The main conference will feature 50+ thought-provoking IT procurement, IT expense management, and mobility management sessions. Bookmark AOTMP® Engage 2023 for quick access to important conference information and updates and take advantage of early bird registration pricing until December 31, 2022.

"We are excited to be part of this great event which will feature the top industry professionals in Telecom, Mobility and IT Management from across the globe. As a global leader in the procurement and sourcing of these services for enterprises from all industry sectors, we look forward to sharing our specialized expertise with the attendees," stated David Roberts, ProcureLogix CEO.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "AOTMP® Engage 2023 is the event where Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management industry professionals come together to share knowledge and best practices and to learn from industry thought-leaders like ProcureLogix."

About ProcureLogix

ProcureLogix is a worldwide leader in the professional procurement of telecom, mobility and IT services for large enterprise clients, whose principals have sourced and negotiated over $13 Billion in contract value representing thousands of contracts over a 25+ year period. ProcureLogix manages large, complex global client RFPs with their industry-best eProcurement tool, Telibid™. ProcureLogix's proprietary processes for increasing negotiating leverage for their clients has resulted in actual savings topping $5 Billion for their clients. ProcureLogix maintains one of the largest real-time global industry rate databases for telecom/IT services used in benchmarking and consulting services for clients.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

