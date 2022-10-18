Reeves Immigration Law Group Proudly Elevates Brittany Milliasseau To Partner

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reeves Immigration Law Group is pleased to announce that Brittany Milliasseau has been elevated to partner in the firm. Ms. Milliasseau is widely recognized for her immigration law experience, and was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 " Leaders of Influence: Top Minority Attorneys ." Since 2017, the year she joined the firm, Ms. Milliasseau has been recognized in Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers "Rising Stars," further demonstrating her superior work product and advocacy on behalf of clients.

Ms. Milliasseau is well-known for her representation of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations in a wide array of matters with a focus on employment-based petitions. Specifically, she has significant experience obtaining nonimmigrant visas for professionals (H-1B, TN), international managers/executives and specialized knowledge employees (L-1), treaty investors (E-2), religious workers (R-1), trainees (H-3), and individuals of extraordinary ability (O-1). Further, Ms. Milliasseau assists clients with obtaining employment-based permanent residency through PERM/Labor Certification, National Interest Waivers, Special Immigrant Religious Worker petitions, and EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 petitions for individuals of extraordinary ability, multinational managers/executives, advanced degree individuals, professionals, as well as skilled and other workers.

Additionally, Ms. Milliasseau represents clients before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Department of State (DOS), and Immigration and Federal Courts on matters including marriage and family petitions, citizenship and naturalization, unlawful presence and fraud waivers, J-1 waivers, tourist and business visitor visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F-1), fiancé(e) visas (K-1), deportation/removal defense, appeals, and mandamus actions.

Reeves Immigration Law Group was founded in 1980 with the goal of providing superior legal services to the immigrant community. For more than 40 years, we have been devoted exclusively to the practice of U.S. immigration and nationality law. The firm now has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, the Philippines, and China.

Our immigration attorneys and dedicated support personnel work tirelessly to provide effective legal representation to individuals and businesses regarding visas, permanent resident status, U.S. citizenship, and relief from deportation. We are known for our extraordinary commitment to clients, as we provide each with the personal attention they deserve.

