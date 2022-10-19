Adults, children make oral care a priority according to Delta Dental survey

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --In recognition of National Dental Hygiene Month, Delta Dental shares encouraging findings from its 2022 survey showing U.S. adults and parents are doing their part to practice diligent oral care at home.

The good news also extends to the dentist, as more adults and children made oral health preventive visits in 2022 than the year prior. Key findings from the 2022 study include:

Following best practices

US. adults follow recommended oral health guidelines at home – brushing their teeth twice a day, and flossing and using mouthwash once a day, on average.

More than half of U.S. adults (55%) follow ADA guidelines on how often to replace toothbushes, while a vast majority of parents (93%) do the same for their children.

Going beyond the toothbrush

Nearly 1 in 2 adults (49%) use fluoride products, and approximately 4 in 5 parents (79%) believe fluoride is very, if not extremely, important to their child's oral health and prevents cavities.

To improve their oral health and smiles, 20% of adults use whitening products, 15% use a tongue scraper, and 10% use either a mouthguard or night guard.

Always room for improvement

About 2 in 3 (65%) moms and dads find it difficult to get their child to brush their teeth, with 1 in 4 (25%) reporting their child does not like the taste of toothpaste.

"Oral health is critically important to overall health and well-being," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "In our national study, I am encouraged to see how adults and children across the country are committed to good oral health care through brushing, flossing, and making regular dentist visits to enhance their overall quality of life."

Learn more about consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health in the Delta Dental State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.

