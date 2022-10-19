Clearwater Analytics to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC) (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET through a live webcast available on the Company's investor relations website. Participants must visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com in advance to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, in addition to a press release related to the financial results, related financial tables, and the call transcript.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics, LLC