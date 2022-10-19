Emma Lindsay joins Needham Bank as Vice President Retail Market Administration

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced that Emma Lindsay has joined the Retail team as Vice President Retail Market Administration. Ms. Lindsay brings over 20 years of retail banking experience to this new role. She will be responsible for leading the Retail Administration team and overseeing their professional development and training.

Most recently, she was a Vice President, Branch Manager in Boston for Eastern Bank, where she supported a region of 21 offices during a merger. Before her work at Eastern Bank, Ms. Lindsay worked as a Vice President, Senior Office Manager for Cambridge Trust.

"As Needham Bank grows, it's important to strengthen the retail policies and procedures within the branches," commented Carrie Vargas, Senior Vice President—Director of Retail Banking. "In addition to many other responsibilities, Emma will serve as a subject matter expert in this area, driving efficient operations and ensuring compliance."

"I am excited to join Needham Bank in a new role that combines my strengths from previous jobs," said Ms. Lindsay. "This is an incredible opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the retail team to bring positive change."

Ms. Lindsay received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut.

About Needham Bank :

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

View original content:

SOURCE Needham Bank