Neurovine Cognitive Pacing Solutions Partners with Atlético Ottawa Soccer Club

Neurovine, a leader in EEG-based cognitive pacing solutions, is excited to announce that they are partnering with Atlético Ottawa to optimize the performance of their athletes.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neurovine has recently launched their wellness tool to support personalized brain health for athletes. This solution supports player mental health while optimizing their physical and cognitive activity. They've recently partnered with Atlético Ottawa, the nation's capital professional soccer club operating in the Canadian Premier League, to support their athletes' brain health. To learn more about how the Neurovine technology works, click here .

The Neurovine platform supports mental health and elite human performance through a combination of wearable technology and deep neural-analytics. This technology provides a competitive advantage, getting players to their peak performance levels before every game. Neurovine is also using their brain health platform to support concussion patients as they recover from injury. If you are interested in learning more about the Neurovine concussion research program click here .

"We are pleased to be one of the first professional sports teams to adopt Neurovine Cognitive Pacing technology. To me, it's a simple decision. With accurate data, combined with medical expertise, we are able to better guide our athletes through an optimized recovery plan that should allow athletes to return to play faster safely. Neurovine also empowers our athletes and they feel much more engaged in the process." Jeff Hunt, President, Atlético Ottawa.

About Neurovine

Neurovine's cognitive pacing technology empowers you to take control of your brain health. Our comfortable EEG Sensorband and mobile app track, measure, and report your brain energy, allowing you to take breaks as needed and pace yourself for better brain health. With guided meditation for stress management, and heart-rate guided physical activity, It offers additional support for your mental and physical health. Keep your athletic trainers in the loop with the ability to share your brain data. For more information, visit https://www.neurovine.ai/

ABOUT ATLÉTICO OTTAWA

Atlético Ottawa is the newest professional soccer club in the Nation's Capital, founded in 2019 and competing in the Canadian Premier League since 2020. Owned by Club Atlético de Madrid of La Liga, the local team plays its home matches at TD Place, in the heart of Ottawa's Lansdowne entertainment district.The classical and ambitious Atlético joined historic and progressive Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League. A club from Madrid, the Spanish Capital, one which relishes the responsibility of developing and promoting youth; and Ottawa, our Nation's Capital, in a league that was built to create opportunities for young Canadian players. It's harmony in duality to create unity among the local soccer community. This is Atlético Ottawa. Find out more at atleticoottawa.club .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neurovine