Palantir Announces New Distinguished Members to Federal Advisory Board

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced four new additions to its Palantir Federal Advisory Board (PFAB). The additions will bring expert perspectives to the Advisory Board on critically important issues, such as addressing public health infrastructure, managing the challenges associated with supply chain and logistics, and supporting national security missions, enabling Palantir to continue to meet the evolving and complex needs of its United States Government (USG) partners.

New members of the Advisory Board are:

Dr. Deborah L. Birx , Former Coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Former Ambassador-at-Large of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Program to support HIV/AIDS Treatment and Prevention

The Honorable Will Hurd, Former Representative of Texas' 23rd District

General Gustave F. Perna , USA (Retired), Former Chief Operating Officer, Operation Warp Speed; Former Commander, Army Materiel Command (AMC), U.S. Department of Defense

Mr. Greg Simon , Former Executive Director of the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force and the Biden Cancer Initiative, and Co- Founder of the Melanoma Research Alliance

Palantir created its Federal Advisory Board earlier this year to bring unparalleled expertise to its government operations. These additions expand that mission with decades of first-hand experience facing America's most urgent threats in public health, supply chain and logistics, and national security. They bring an acute understanding of the difference cutting edge technologies – and companies like Palantir – can make to address this country's most pressing issues.

"Our work with the United States government, including its defense and intelligence agencies as well as the public health sector, remains at the center of our company," said Alexander C. Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. "We are honored to partner with the newest members of our advisory board, whose work has shaped national policy on the most pressing challenges that we collectively face."

Palantir's valued partnerships with the US Government, coupled with its mission-driven commitment, have generated an increase in demand for Palantir's operating system across a multitude of federal agencies.

"Adding these experienced leaders to the advisory board helps Palantir gain additional perspectives and insight on how we can leverage best in class commercial software to improve outcomes for our customers and our country," said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG.

Whether assisting in a public health crisis, helping plan for disaster readiness, or supporting the national security of our country and its allies, Palantir delivers cutting-edge technology to the government in numerous value add ways. In an era of rapidly evolving challenges, decision-makers need vital software capabilities that more often than not come from the commercial marketplace.

