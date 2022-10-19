SQ INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Block, Inc. (SQ) Investors to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Privacy Breach-Related Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Nov. 4, 2021 – Apr. 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 12, 2022

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SQ

Contact An Attorney Now: SQ@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Block's statements about its subsidiary's (Cash App Investing) customer privacy policies and controls.

The complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Block lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customers' sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of Cash App Investing that contained full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio values, holdings, and/or trading activity; and, (3) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm.

According to the complaint, investors learned the truth on Apr. 4, 2022, when Block announced that a former employee downloaded certain reports of Cash App Investing on Dec. 10, 2021, affecting as many as 8.2 million current and former Cash App Investing customers. The information in the reports included full customer names and brokerage account numbers. For some customers, the stolen reports also included brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity.

This news sent the price of Block shares sharply lower on Apr. 5, 2022, wiping out over $4 billion of shareholder value.

The New York Times later quoted a security expert at KnowBe4, a cybersecurity training company: "Taking customers' data and security seriously would require securing external access to employees' accounts and disabling that access upon termination, preferably before the employee leaves."

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Block misled investors about its operational risks," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Block and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Block should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SQ@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

