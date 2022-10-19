Woolpert Acquires Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects, Global Experts in Mission Critical Design

The firm is known for technically challenging projects that serve commercial, civic and education clients.

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects, a full-service architecture firm that specializes in mission critical and technically challenging projects, interior design and predesign services for commercial, civic and education clients. SNHA has offices in Chicago and London.

Principal Neil Sheehan said SNHA wanted to join a nimble, entrepreneurial culture with whom they could develop a visionary, global business strategy. He said in Woolpert, SNHA found transparency and knowledge-sharing across all levels, with clear aspirations for future growth, productivity and success.

"Woolpert shares our drive for design excellence and understands that innovation is evolutionary, while providing services that complement our own," Sheehan said. "In addition, Woolpert's geospatial and engineering capabilities underscore our expertise, allowing us to integrate emerging technologies like computational design, digital twins, reality capture, carbon tracking, and virtual and augmented reality."

Woolpert Vice President and Buildings Sector Leader Suzette Stoler lauded the SNHA staff for their passion, integrity and advancement of next-level, sustainable design.

"We admire what SNHA has accomplished over the last 50 years and are thrilled that they are part of our Woolpert family," Stoler said. "Together we will enhance our dynamic design culture across the globe, while providing meaningful and sustainable solutions for our clients and the industry."

"In addition to industry leadership in data center design, SNHA marks another key milestone in our global expansion plan," Woolpert CEO Scott Cattran said. "With existing Woolpert offices already in North America, Africa, Australia and Asia, SNHA expands our design excellence in Europe and extends our capabilities as a global company."

AEC Advisors initiated this transaction and acted as a financial advisor to Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a top 100 ENR Global Design firm and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has 1,900 employees and more than 60 offices on four continents. Visit woolpert.com.

About Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects is a full-service architectural firm offering architectural design, interior design and predesign services including site selection, program definition and feasibility studies. We are also product designers, focusing on the creation of building systems for emerging design and technology challenges. Visit snh-a.com.

