Contrast Security Exposes Weak API Security Programs that Leave Enterprises Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks at API World 2022

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure as they code, today announced that its Chief Product Officer Steve Wilson will present a mainstage Pro Talk on modern web application security at the API World 2022 Conference and Expo. Held October 25 through November 3 in Silicon Valley and virtually, API World is the largest industry event dedicated to organizing the new "API Economy" of coders, startups and enterprises that consume or provide multiple application programming interfaces (APIs).

"Today's modern web application is really a conglomeration of interconnected APIs, microservices, web apps, frameworks, libraries and serverless functions spread across multiple cloud and on-premise environments. That is why organizations cannot stop at simply inventorying APIs," said Wilson. "I'm looking forward to giving API World attendees practical guidance on the steps they can take to improve their API Security programs immediately."

What: Wilson will discuss the five major components of an API security program during his in-person and virtual "PRO TALK (API): API Security Doesn't Stop at Inventory" sessions. He will also dive into detection, security testing, securing libraries, runtime protection and access management, focusing on automation and review the pros and cons of traditional scanning and perimeter tools as well as modern instrumentation-based security tools.

When/Where: In-person on the mainstage at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California from 2:30-2:55 p.m. PT on Wednesday , October 26 and virtually at 2:30-2:55 p.m. PT on Wednesday , November 2.

Register: Register today to attend at https://apiworld.co/register/ : Register today to attend at

Now in its 11th year, API World is host to thousands of global technical leaders, engineers, software architects, and executives and is the world's largest and longest-running API & microservices event. The API World 2022 Conference and Expo was created with the mission to be neutral and facilitate connections, knowledge, trust and business within the developer community of API providers and consumers.

To learn more about Contrast's upcoming events, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

