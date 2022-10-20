cove Appoints Caroline Frith as Chief Strategy Officer to Lead its Category-defining Future of Work Proptech Solutions

Caroline Frith to help shape next era of the CRE industry through cove's innovative Proptech solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cove , a technology solution that integrates the tenant experience ("TeX") and building operating systems ("building OS") for commercial real estate (CRE), announced Caroline Frith as Chief Strategy Officer to shape the next era of the commercial real estate (CRE) industry through its innovative Proptech solutions.

Caroline Frith joins cove with an impressive 20-year background in CRE, investment banking and data analytics technology. Frith's most recent role was the Head of Strategy and Innovation for the Asset Services Technology division of Cushman & Wakefield where she established herself as a trusted advisor to clients seeking to discover investment opportunities in Proptech and increase the value of their real estate portfolio.

"Requirements for flexible office space will continue to increase significantly and cove is addressing a permanent hybrid-work solution," stated Frith. "I've had a bird's-eye view of every Proptech option available for years and I was very impressed with cove's technology and approach. They are solving challenges in the market by addressing the real needs of tenants and property teams through a centralized platform; more so, cove is doing it with the highest caliber of engineers and great vision from leadership. I'm looking forward to what we will achieve together in positively setting a new standard for technology in the future of work."

Frith also previously served as the Global Program Manager for London-based HSBC, a financial services organization covering 63 countries and territories, held management positions with Thomson Reuters, where Caroline was a key member of the technology team building Reuters flagship market data and research product, and at IBM, where she led multiple high-visibility, high-risk projects for IBM's largest Australian client.

The appointment of Frith comes on the heels of cove's funding round that closed in late spring of this year led by Blackstone Innovations Investments, and included funding from access control provider Kastle Systems. Both joined existing investor Second Century Ventures. As Chief Strategy Officer, Frith will lead innovation that will grow the cove platform and further solidify it as the Proptech category leader.

"Caroline (Frith) is a proven leader in delivering transformative results in the Proptech sector by staying ahead of emerging technologies and demands," said Adam Segal, Founder and CEO of cove. "We are shaping the future of work and Caroline will help to drive our product strategy, lean into our technology partnerships, expand into the occupier market, enhance the tenant experience, and further our sustainability initiatives."

About cove

At cove, we are on a mission to build software and enable experiences that transform the way people engage with their physical environment. We do this by partnering with real estate owners and operators to put the experience in everyone's hands. Since opening the doors of our first neighborhood co-working space in 2013, our vision has always been to create great spaces, provide great service, and use technology to make everything easier. With operations in our DNA, we have built a dynamic tech platform to connect the physical and digital worlds deployed with some of the most innovative real estate owners and operators — creating a building's tech stack to bring people and experiences to the forefront. Visit us at www.cove.is.

