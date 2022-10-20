Nordic Consulting Recognized with Awards by Comparably and Madison Magazine

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, today announced it has been recognized by Comparably for the fifth consecutive year as one of the Best Companies for Work-Life Balance, ranking No. 24 on the 2022 list, 20 spots higher than last year's No. 44 placement. In addition to this national award, Nordic was also recognized by Madison Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in Madison, Wisconsin, in the large (100+ employees) category.

Comparably launched its annual awards series in late 2017 that highlights the best CEOs and places to work through anonymous surveys of employees. More than 70,000 U.S. companies were eligible for this Best Companies for Work-Life Balance award, which uses a methodology sentiment of employee satisfaction with work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths and if employees feel burnt out.

Madison Magazine selected its Best Places to Work in Madison companies through a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace that measured six key engagement categories: communications and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

While Nordic's more than 2,000 employees live and work around the world, more than 300 of the Nordic team members call the Madison-area home. These latest awards build upon nearly 40 others won over the 12 years since the company started, including recognitions and accolades from KLAS, Wisconsin State Journal, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and Modern Healthcare.

"The top value that Nordic lives and breathes by is 'be you,' something we take to heart with all of our teammates that honors and respects everyone for what they bring to the company," said Shae Crawford, senior vice president and head of human resources at Nordic. "By encouraging each other to listen, grow, teach and do what's right, Nordic employees thrive in a supportive and collaborative environment that flows through to our clients and partners to help make everyone successful."

Nordic continues to invest heavily in its people and culture, building upon communication tools, adding benefits to match teammates' needs, and extending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to ensure everyone who works and does business with Nordic feels valued.

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, S&P Consultants and Hygeian Consulting, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

