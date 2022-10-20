TealBook Supplier Diversity Intelligence Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Ariba® solutions, TealBook's supplier data platform delivers supplier diversity visibility to customers

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook Inc. today announced that its Supplier Diversity Intelligence platform is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The platform integrates with the SAP Ariba® Supplier Lifecycle and Performance, SAP Ariba Supplier Risk and SAP Ariba Buying solutions and provides users with visibility into small and diverse business certificates within their supply base.

"Through this partnership, TealBook's supplier data platform enables businesses that use SAP technology to have better visibility into their supply base and the ability to truly capture, leverage and accurately report their qualified small and diverse suppliers," said Stephany Lapierre, founder and CEO of TealBook. "TealBook's integration with SAP software is the next step in advancing the digital enterprise and empowering procurement with trusted supplier data."

Thanks to this technology, businesses that use SAP technology now have access to enriched supplier data, enabling them to evaluate the status of their spend with qualified and certified small and diverse businesses. This data can then be used to drive additional diverse spend through strategic sourcing and guided buying, helping ensure that their innovation strategy focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion priorities.

About TealBook Inc.

TealBook Inc. provides the leading supplier data platform that automates the collection, enrichment and distribution of supplier data to power the end-to-end procurement lifecycle. Using AI and ML, the TealBook platform enables procurement teams to unlock and realize the investment made in suppliers, people, source-to-pay and ERP systems. The world's most innovative procurement organizations are building their data foundations with TealBook's trusted supplier data.

TealBook Supplier Diversity Intelligence has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including: Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech Top 100, LinkedIn Top Startups and Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

