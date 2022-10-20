North Star Imaging Introduces efX-SIM™ Software

ROGERS, Minn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- efX-SIM is North Star Imaging's newest software technology for industrial Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography X-ray imaging. efX-Sim simulates standard North Star Imaging DR and CT systems which enables X-ray equipment operators to develop techniques and motion programs without having to use a physical X-ray system. Importing CAD files or CT scan data is simple and gives you the ability to see how your parts will interact with X-rays.

X-ray Digital Twin for Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography Systems

efX-SIM uses a sophisticated X-ray algorithm that simulates how a polychromatic x-ray beam interacts with parts, alloys, and even multiple materials at once. This algorithm is GPU-accelerated, allowing the simulation to be run interactively. This means that any change to the system or parts being simulated will update the final detector image immediately, without the significant delay associated with non-interactive simulations.

Techniques and motion programs that are created in efX-Sim can be imported into the original system. Part position and orientation can even be exported to an STL file to develop 3D printable physical fixtures. Training new system operators on a digital twin is simple, risk-free, and frees up your system for other tasks.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l56KVC20WOE

Learn more by contacting sales@4nsi.com or visit this page on our website.

North Star Imaging ranks among the most sophisticated global resource for Turn-Key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment and Inspection Services. Industrial X-ray scanning is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology, High Energy Scanning & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it. NSI's efX® CT integrates the most powerful CT reconstruction & visualization software available, including modules for calibration, measurement, real-time density segmentation & surface extraction (point cloud & CAD capabilities). This technology is used in Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Device & other industries. NSI also offers as-needed Inspection Services at their global sites in West Coast, Midwest, East Coast, China and the UK. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

North Star Imaging manufactures turn-key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment. Industrial X-ray imaging is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it. NSI also offers X-ray Inspection Scanning Services and 24/7 NDT Technical Service & Training. (PRNewsfoto/North Star Imaging) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Star Imaging