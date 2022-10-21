Dickinson Brands Inc. Celebrates Second Annual National Witch Hazel Day

An annual reminder of the wonders of Witch Hazel

EASTHAMPTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dickinson Brands Inc. family of brands, a pioneer in natural, witch hazel based personal care and first aid, is excited to celebrate the second annual National Witch Hazel Day on October 21st. Founded in 2021 by Dickinson Brands Inc., this day is to generate awareness and educate on genuine 100% natural Distilled Witch Hazel, which has been used for over 150 years and is the primary ingredient in all of the Dickinson Brands Inc. products, including Humphreys Witch Hazel's premium organic and alcohol-free toners and pads, Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel skincare, and T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel first aid products. National Witch Hazel Day, this year, and in years to come, will serve as an annual reminder of this versatile and useful skin-loving ingredient.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our beloved witch hazel as a star ingredient on the second annual National Witch Hazel Day," said Karen Lesh, Dickinson Brands Inc. VP of Marketing. "Not all witch hazel is the same, and we're excited to share the benefits and versatile uses of our genuine witch hazel products, including innovative new product launches, on National Witch Hazel Day and beyond!" said Lesh.

This year, Dickinson Brands Inc. is celebrating National Witch Hazel Day with the launch of several new products, including a Micellar Witch Hazel Makeup Remover and a line of Toners + Serums including the Clearing Toner + Serum with Eucalyptus , Hydrating Toner + Serum with Rose Water , and Brightening Toner + Serum with Grapefruit from Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel, and biodegradable cleansing pads from Humphreys. The Dickinson's Micellar Witch Hazel Makeup Remover gently removes even waterproof makeup while cleansing and purifying skin with the dirt-lifting power of micelles and the highest grade of witch hazel, and the Toners + Serums are highly effective multi-benefit formulas with the highest grade of witch hazel combined with other skin-loving ingredients. The fragrance free, Humphreys Clarifying Cleansing Pads with Organic, Wild Harvested Witch Hazel remove excess oil and balance skin for the clean, conditioned skin you were born to face the world with.

In addition to the new launches, their T.N. Dickinson's brand offers the only First Aid line formulated with 100% natural, clinical grade Witch Hazel USP. T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel is a true, natural, Over-The-Counter Pharmaceutical (OTC) active ingredient approved by USP and FDA to cleanse and treat a variety of skin conditions. As such, this product must meet stringent drug quality standards requiring it to be distilled to remove impurities and capture the most effective parts of the plant. Effective enough to cleanse, soothe and treat just about any skin concern from head to toe and gentle enough for everyday use.

The T.N. Dickinson's line of products includes the T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel 100% Natural Astringent that effectively cleanses, soothes, and treats everyday skin irritations; T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel Cleansing Cloths which are the only multi-purpose cloths formulated with 100% natural clinical grade witch hazel, gentle enough to soothe and cool as they clean; and the T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel Hemorrhoidal Pads with Aloe saturated with all-natural clinical grade witch hazel and aloe vera to cool and soothe inflamed tissue.

Beyond benefitting your skin, all three brands at Dickinson Brands Inc. use sustainable harvesting methods so they also benefit the planet. The witch hazel in all products is sourced in the witch hazel shrubs' natural habitat – the forests of New England. The process includes selecting only mature plants that have developed nutrient-rich bark, as specified by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP). The harvesters always leave enough of the plant for regrowth, making this a sustainable and ethical way to gather natural ingredients. Additionally, the harvest helps clear branches in the forest to allow the sun to reach the forest floor, helping witch hazel and other hardwoods to grow and flourish.

"Celebrate every day and be comfortable in your own skin when you use Dickinson Brands Witch Hazel products on National Witch Hazel Day," said Alice Anderson, National Day Calendar.

On October 21st, all three brands invite you to learn about and celebrate the versatility and effectiveness of their witch hazel products. Share pictures, memories and what you love about witch hazel with #NationalWitchHazelDay and learn more or request free samples at witchhazel.com.

About Humphreys®

Founded in 1854 by Dr. Frederick Humphreys, a pioneer in natural personal care, Humphreys marries the strength of natural, time-honored ingredients with the latest skincare discoveries to provide unbridled beauty. Humphreys is proud to responsibly manufacture their products and offer a vegan, cruelty-free skincare experience free of dyes, sulfates, parabens, gluten and phthalates. Rooted in the belief that sometimes the best way to nourish your true nature is to simply go wild, Humphreys sources their coveted wild crop witch hazel in the forests of New England. Humphreys Witch Hazel is distinctively wild-harvested to capture the vital plant essence and distilled to preserve its natural potency – not diluted and never polluted with impurities. Embrace the wild way to enrich your skin, delight your senses, and uplift your spirit with Humphreys. Always Be Wild & Free. For more, visit www.humphreysusa.com . Humphreys Witch Hazel is available at Walmart, Amazon,Target, RiteAid, and other major retailers.

About Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel is the only choice for the highest grade of Witch Hazel, bringing purity and effectiveness to skincare for over 150 years. The pure power of Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel offers many skin benefits including removing impurities, refining skin, balancing complexion, dissolving excess oil, all while refreshing and nourishing the skin. Dickinson's harvests the most powerful Witch Hazel where it grows naturally on over 33,000 lush acres of New England forest. Dickinson's products are manufactured following eco-friendly practices, ensuring the entire plant-to-bottle process is environmentally responsible and accountable.

T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel

T.N. Dickinson's is the brand families have trusted for gentle and effective first aid and skincare for over 150 years. To this day, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by producing only 100% natural, clinical grade USP witch hazel. As the primary ingredient, this genuine witch hazel is at the core of all T.N. Dickinson's products with no unnecessary additives, bringing natural, effective, safe products you can feel good using. T.N. Dickinson's is the only all-natural witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe, and treat just about anything from head to toe and gentle enough to use every day.

