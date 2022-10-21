Gogo to Attend Fourth Quarter Financial Conferences

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in November and December.
J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum
Date: November 14, 2022
Location: Miami Beach, Fla.
Company Attendees:
- Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO
- Barry Rowan, CFO
- Jessi Betjemann, SVP of Finance and CAO
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
Roth 11th Annual Technology Event
Date: November 16, 2022
Location: New York, NY
Company Attendees:
- Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO
- Jessi Betjemann, SVP of Finance and CAO
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: November 29, 2022
Location: Boca Raton, Fla.
Company Attendees:
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: December 6, 2022
Location: New York, NY
Company Attendees:
- Barry Rowan, CFO
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings at all four conferences. Please contact your respective salesperson for further details.
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.
As of June 30, 2022, Gogo reported 2,893 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,654 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,462 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Relations Contact:
William Davis
Dave Mellin
+1 917-519-6994
+1 720-840-4788
wdavis@gogoair.com
dmellin@gogoair.com
