5W Digital Announces Launch of Dedicated Email Marketing Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, announces the launch of their dedicated email marketing division offering an established team of professionals ready to build, launch, and streamline email marketing strategy.

"Email marketing is an incredible way to connect with your customers to share news about your company, special promotions, product updates, and build and maintain long-term relationships overall," said 5W Digital Executive Vice President, Jonathan Mark. "When it comes to email marketing, our team prioritizes performance optimization without sacrificing incredible design and engaging copy, ensuring we deliver unique and conversion-driven email campaigns to your audience."

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

