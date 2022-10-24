Alithya to showcase innovation in Higher Education at the 2022 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference

Alithya to showcase innovation in Higher Education at the 2022 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference

Alithya partners with OneWorldSIS and Frequency Foundry to demonstrate a comprehensive portfolio for Higher Education

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, the largest community of academics, industry, and campus leaders advancing Higher Education with technology. The event draws experts from around the globe and takes place live from October 25-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

Alithya and its partners, Frequency Foundry and OneWorldSIS, will showcase a complete Microsoft-based portfolio that includes a Student Information System (SIS), finance, and CRM, plus a full range of complementary solutions and implementation services. Together, the range of digital technology solutions and services give universities and students insight into data and provide a 360-degree view of the complete life cycle experience, from students to alumni activities.

OneWorldSIS provides the Student Information System that historically helps Registrar Offices to capture and manage core transactions.

Frequency Foundry 's greymatter® CRM platform helps various higher education departments manage relationships between students and the university, from recruitment to student services, alumni fundraising efforts, and more.

Alithya provides additional Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Power Apps, and Azure expertise and performs implementation services.

Quote by Damien Dumas, Alithya's Higher Education Practice Lead:

"The 2022 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference is a great environment for institutions to learn how to capture and manage their data and leverage intelligence to offer students a seamless and personalized experience. We invite attendees to visit our booth to discuss common challenges experienced when embarking on a digital transformation journey, and to learn how Alithya and its partners have addressed these challenges with a complete, holistic, 360-degree approach."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of approximately 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. A member of Microsoft's Inner Circle, the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners, and the winner of two 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Alithya has helped hundreds of clients realize value from Microsoft technology.

Initiated in 2020, Alithya's Higher Education practice has been embraced by Canadian universities seeking a trusted advisor to accompany them in the digital transformation of their unique organizational processes.

View original content:

SOURCE Alithya