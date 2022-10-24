Biotheryx to Present Preclinical Findings on Protein Degrader Programs at 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

Data from degrader program targeting SOS1 for KRAS mutant cancers to be presented in keynote plenary session

Latest preclinical data for BTX-1188, a degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, to be presented

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheryx, Inc., a clinical stage company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present preclinical data from its targeted protein degrader programs at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, being held October 25-28, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Leah Fung, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Biotheryx, will present as a Keynote Plenary Speaker in a session, "Highlighting Key Discoveries of Bifunctional Degraders to New Targets," to highlight novel small molecule bifunctional degraders of son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1), potent inhibitors of Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) mutant cancers. Aparajita Chourasia, Ph.D., Vice President of Biology of Biotheryx will also present the latest preclinical data in support of the Company's BTX-1188 molecular glue program targeting GSPT1 and IKZF1/3.

"We are looking forward to sharing findings at the TPD Summit that highlight the potential of our innovative PRODEGY platform to develop new and exciting cancer therapies," said Dr. Fung. "The data Biotheryx are presenting are evidence of our team's commitment to the discovery and design of first-in-class protein degraders."

Details for Biotheryx's presentations at the 5th Annual TPD Summit are as follows:

Keynote Plenary Session: Highlighting Key Discoveries of Bifunctional Degraders to New Targets

Presentation: Novel Small Molecule Bifunctional Degraders of SOS1 For Inhibition of Pan-KRAS Mutant Cancers

Presenter: Leah Fung, Ph.D., CSO

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EST

Presentation: BTX-1188, a First-in-Class Dual Degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, for Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Solid Tumors

Presenter: Aparajita Hoskote Chourasia, Ph.D.

Session: Late Breaking Update of Clinical Monovalent Degraders

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EST

About Biotheryx, Inc.

Biotheryx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on cancer and inflammatory disorders. Members of our founding and scientific teams previously developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved modulators of Cereblon, the most widely validated E3 ligase involved in protein degradation, and have applied their expertise in Cereblon binding to build our proprietary PRODEGY platform. Our lead product candidate, BTX-1188, is a rationally designed dual-targeting molecular glue degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, which we are currently developing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumor patients. Our pipeline of first-in-class degrader programs includes degraders of SOS1 for KRAS mutant cancers, CDK2/4/6 for solid tumors and PDE4 for auto-immune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

