Bitget partners with Leo Messi

The partnership signals the meeting of sports and crypto, a promise of lasting efforts to benefit two worlds

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it has entered into a partnership with Lionel Andrés Messi, the iconic Argentinian footballer and winner of a record-breaking seven Ballon d'Or Awards. The announcement kicks off the engagement between Bitget and Messi, with a film production a month before the Football World Cup tournament.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is one of the most popular and widely recognised sports stars and a recipient of six European Golden Shoes. In November, Messi will be joining the Argentinian national team as its captain for his 5th World Cup, hosted by Qatar this year.

Bitget, established in 2018, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features. Its flagship product of social trading, One-Click Copy Trade, has amassed over 55,000 professional traders, with around 1.1 million followers, reflecting Bitget's long-term efforts and achievements in crypto social trading.

Through this partnership, Bitget will give Messi fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3.0 and the potential of trading crypto on the exchange. There is also a shared understanding that the partnership will allow both parties to commit to more impactful efforts, extending beyond cryptocurrency and football.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "We try to reflect the diversity and richness of our platform community in the partnerships we choose. We open up Web 3 to sports fans; they open the field to crypto traders. As the Football World Cup approaches, Messi is to lead Argentina to new glory. We are honoured to have such a force of nature collaborate with us."

Over the last year, Bitget has partnered with teams and businesses which exemplify the highest levels of their respective industries. From Italy's most established football club Juventus to esports titan Team Spirit and purveyors of premium international esports tournaments and events PGL, Bitget is committed to giving its ecosystem a network of world-class affiliates.

"I wanted to thank Bitget for their enthusiasm in making me participate in the world of crypto. I trust that both parties can activate meaningful initiatives as well as in offering web 3 to the sports fans" Leo Messi says.

