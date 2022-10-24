BLACK LOVE, INC. TO CELEBRATE BLACK EXCELLENCE WITH THE INAUGURAL "BLACK LOVE HONORS BRUNCH" HOSTED BY NIECY NASH-BETTS

The awards program is among a weekend full of curated events on a mission to celebrate and empower the Black community through the lens of love.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Love, Inc. — the Black-owned media company and home of the highly-acclaimed BLACK LOVE docuseries — announced today the introduction of its inaugural "Black Love Honors Brunch," hosted by director and award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts. The awards program will honor the contributions of culture-shifting figures who are dedicated to championing love in all its forms across six categories: Self Love, Partnership, Community Impact, Wellness, Storytelling, and Icons with honorees including Viola Davis & Julius Tennon, Kendrick Sampson, Lauren London, Erica & Warryn Campbell, and DeVon Franklin.

Black Love Weekend, which focuses on Black love and Black joy, will kick off with the return of the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Nov 12th followed by the invite-only Black Love Honors Brunch on November 13th. Sponsors include Goldman Sachs, Puma, and Confluential Films.

"As we continue to navigate the next decade of the new millennium, our mission has become even more important. This is why we have decided to expand the Black love experience through the addition of our exclusive Black Love Honors Brunch," said Codie Elaine Oliver, Co-Founder & CEO of Black Love, Inc. "Though the past two years have pushed the media, consumer brands, and non-Black communities to observe the need for Black people to proclaim our lives, our joy, and our love out loud, there is still room for understanding. Through Black Love Weekend we are emphasizing our commitment to strengthening and celebrating the Black community through the lens of love 365 days a year while also creating a safe space where Black love can thrive."

The Black Love Summit will include signature conversations featuring Russell & Nina Westbrook, Jeannette Reyes & Robert Burton, Melanie Fiona, Melvin Gregg, Algee Smith, Adrian Holmes, Chance Brown, Mattie James as well as Black Love creators, Tommy & Codie Elaine Oliver. The weekend will also encompass a special Black Love Music Lounge hosted by Charles Kuykendoll's international traveling RnB HouseParty featuring a special performance by Coco Jones.

Following the premiere of the final installment of the BLACK LOVE docuseries this summer, Black Love, Inc., continues to expand its reach and message through a series of live events, digital video series , and exciting partnerships that contextualize and amplify the realities of the Black love experience. The media company recently premiered the fourth season of its digital series Couch Conversations with Kevin "KevOnStage'' & Melissa Fredericks as the new hosts and introduced two new shows to its podcast network.

To learn more or purchase tickets for the Black Love Summit, please visit www.blacklove.com/summit/ . To ensure the safety of in-person attendees a valid vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test will be required. Follow the brand on Instagram ( @blacklove) and Facebook ( @BlackLoveDoc ).

About Black Love, Inc.

Black Love Inc. is the premier 100% Black-owned partner for celebrating 360 degrees of Black Love. The media company, founded by Codie & Tommy Oliver, is a hub for Black couples and singles to have transparent conversations around relationships, parenthood, dating, and more with an OTT app, podcast network, documentaries, and live events. Black Love, Inc. With an active and growing millennial community, Black Love, Inc. garners a monthly social reach of 70M+. To learn more about Black Love, please visit www.blacklove.com or download the Black Love+ App .

About RnB HouseParty

RNB HouseParty was an original idea from host Charles "Beloved" Kuykendoll back in college. He was tired of the typical Phrat parties where everyone strolled and those who weren't Greek stood around and watched people stroll. Previously partnered with RevoltTV, AT&T, Blavity, Jeep, AFROTECH, and Martell Cognac, RnB HouseParty has successfully hosted over 30 events across the US in only 3 years.

