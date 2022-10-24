Ford's GT LM Supercar Features an Interior with Alcantara Material

MILAN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's new limited edition GT LM features seating with "Made in Italy" material from Alcantara.

Ford GT LM Interior

The special edition Ford supercar's steering wheel, headliner and pillars also are wrapped in ebony-colored Alcantara®.

The newest Ford GT is finished with a red or blue theme to honor the red and blue livery of the 1966 Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT.

The supercar's interior features carbon-fiber seats wrapped with a matching red or blue Alcantara driver's seat and an ebony-colored Alcantara passenger seat with accent stitching to match the color of the driver's seat.

As a special tribute to the Ford GT's Le Mans podium-finishing heritage, the GT LM also sports a unique instrument-panel badge produced from the ground-down crankshaft of the Ford GT (No. 69) that finished in third place at Le Mans in 2016.

The limited-edition GT is powered by a 3.5-liter, 660 hp turbocharged EcoBoost V6 with a 3D-printed titanium exhaust.

Only 20 of the special-edition supercars will be built with production wrapping up by the end of 2022. It marks the final special edition of Ford's current generation road car.

Alcantara Logo

