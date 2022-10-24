Four Inc. Becomes Aggregator for HCL to Manage and Grow its Public Sector Business

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc., (a boutique aggregator providing technology solutions to the Public Sector) and HCL Software, a leading IT services company which helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation, today announced a major partnership. Four Inc. will serve as the new Government Aggregator for HCL Software. Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide HCL Software solutions to include their products BigFix, AppScan and Domino as well as many others in the areas Customer Experience, Digital Solutions and Secure DevOps, to the federal government through Four Inc.'s network of channel partners and its government contract vehicles, such as GSA, SEWP and ITES-SW2. The go to market channel strategy will be based on Four Inc.'s aggregation program focused on supporting key elements of HCL Software's federal business and growth.

Kristin Hazlewood, Vice President and General Manager for BigFix at HCL Software says "We are very excited to announce our new distribution partnership with Four Inc. in the U.S. Federal market! Today, many Federal agencies rely on HCL's BigFix product as a robust and scalable endpoint management platform. We believe this partnership will provide an enhanced customer experience and we look forward to providing exceptional service for our Federal customers and continue to support their critical missions."

HCL Software is a leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services by offering fast, agile, scanning with greater accuracy and provides users with an expanded set of testing and compliance reporting capabilities.

Jeff Nolan, COO at Four Inc. says "We are excited to partner with HCL Software through our boutique aggregation platform of services. We look forward to providing our network of channel partners and government customers access to HCL's wide range of software, business process outsourcing and infrastructure services."

HCL Software solutions are available immediately via Four Inc.'s GSA, SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at sales@fourinc.com

About HCL Software

HCL Software is a division of HCL Technologies (HCL) that operates its primary software business. It develops, markets, sells, and supports over 30 product families in the areas of Customer Experience, Digital Solutions, Secure DevOps, Security & Automation. HCL Software has offices and labs around the world to serve thousands of customers. Its mission is to drive ultimate customer success with their IT investments through relentless innovation of its products. For more information visit https://www.fourinc.com/hcl/.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a Small Business and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust. www.fourinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Four Inc.