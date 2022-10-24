InventHelp Inventor Develops Defense Apparel (OSK-152)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "SAFETY SELF-DEFENSE APPERAL is a newly designed self-defense weapon" said inventor from Elkhorn, WI "There are all kinds of self-defense and tactical buckles, wrist bands, and pens. However this is an easier access to compact brass knuckles with a knife ready to injure an aslant or for an injured drive to escape from there crashed car."

This innovative patent-pending invention would be readily available and easily accessible in an emergency, unlike other weapons such as knives, firearms, pepper spray, etc., which are not immediately accessible when stored in purses, backpack, holsters, etc. This invention would be readily available and easily accessible and would provide an effective means of warding off or neutralizing an attacker. It could also be used to escape from a motor vehicle after an accident, in an emergency situation, etc.

The original design was submitted to the headquarters sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

