SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LFG, POSH, AERC, and MNRL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of LFG by BP p.l.c. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LFG shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of LFG common stock owned. If you own LFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lfg

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of POSH by NAVER Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, POSH shareholders will receive $17.90 in cash for each share of POSH common stock owned. If you own POSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/posh

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company. If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL), in connection with its proposed merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. ("Sitio"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNRL shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of MNRL common stock owned, and Sitio's shareholders will receive one share of common stock in the combined company for each share of Sitio common stock owned. If you own MNRL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnrl

