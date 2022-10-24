Soak Up Last Night's Fun with Einstein Bros. Bagels New All-Nighter Breakfast Box

Available exclusively through online ordering for a limited time

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels is launching the All-Nighter Breakfast Box just in time for the Halloween party circuit. Specially curated to help guests recover from over-imbibing, the All-Nighter Breakfast Box is available exclusively through online ordering.

Guests can feast on the exclusive bundle box featuring Einstein Bros. Bagels' tastiest sweet and savory breakfast items when they order online for a limited time. The All-Nighter Breakfast Box, for only $13.99, includes:

The fan-favorite All-Nighter Egg Sandwich is loaded with two cage-free eggs, melty American cheese, thick-cut bacon, and chipotle mayo on a Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel

Crispy, golden Twice-Baked Hash Brown with four kinds of mouth-watering cheese

Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookie, bursting with chocolate chips

Wash it all down with a cold bottled Coke™

"Just in time for Halloween weekend, we came up with the perfect solution to help you recover from your spooky shenanigans," said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Created with late night party people in mind, the All-Nighter Breakfast Box is filled with some of the most delicious breakfast options from our menu, designed to satisfy your ghoulish cravings and soak up last night's fun."

The All-Nighter Breakfast Box will be available for a limited time at participating locations when ordering online. Don't skip breakfast, skip the line with Einstein Bros. Bagels' easy-to-use online ordering .

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros.® Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

