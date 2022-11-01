CapabilitySource and Adobe to speak at DMFS Conference on Personalization at Scale

CapabilitySource and Adobe to speak at DMFS Conference on Personalization at Scale

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapabilitySource will present on a panel alongside Adobe and two other partners at the upcoming Digital Marketing for Financial Services (DMFS) New York conference. CapabilitySource will be speaking as a silver sponsor on the topic of personalization at scale.

"CapabilitySource supports client marketing teams, and personalization is a big part of the strategies that they are using to communicate effectively with their customers," Glenn Coward, president and CEO of CapabilitySource said.

"The technology is just a part of the of the solution. Personalization is really a combination of customer information, personalized content and decisioning systems; you have to have all three," Coward said.

In attending this event, financial service marketers will gain an in depth understanding about personalization and why it is important to marketers. They will learn about how to deliver a better experience that produces more leads, higher conversions and increased revenues.

CapabilitySource will be speaking alongside longtime partner, Adobe. Other partners, Bounteous and 4point will also be joining CapabilitySource on the panel. The team members who will be speaking on the panel from each company include:

Glenn Coward, President and CEO, CapabilitySource

Chris Young, Director of Financial Services Industry Strategy, Adobe

Dave Venance, Senior Solution Architect, 4Point

Raju Patel, EVP and Managing Director, Bounteous

The DMFS event offers an in-person event as well as virtual attendance on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 – 4, 2022. The CapabilitySource presentation will take place at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday. The location of the event is in Brooklyn, NY at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge.

To register with CapabilitySource's sponsor code, register here and use code CAPABILITYSOURCE20OFF.

For more information, visit the DMFS event agenda page here.

