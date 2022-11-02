DISH Network Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.10 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared to $4.45 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $412 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $557 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the third quarter, compared to $0.88 per share during the same period in 2021.

Net pay-TV subscribers increased approximately 30,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 13,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.02 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.61 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.41 million SLING TV subscribers.

Retail wireless net subscribers increased by approximately 1,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of 121,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.01 million retail wireless subscribers.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0459 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2558; participant passcode: 823723.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com , and will remain available for 48 hours.

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com



















Quarterly Metrics Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

















Other Data:















Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 10.018 9.988 10.245 10.707 10.980 10.993 11.060 11.290 DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 7.607 7.791 7.993 8.221 8.424 8.554 8.686 8.816 Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 2.411 2.197 2.252 2.486 2.556 2.439 2.374 2.474 Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) 0.030 (0.257) (0.462) (0.273) (0.013) (0.067) (0.230) (0.133) DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.184) (0.202) (0.228) (0.203) (0.130) (0.132) (0.130) (0.149) Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) 0.214 (0.055) (0.234) (0.070) 0.117 0.065 (0.100) 0.016 Pay-TV ARPU $ 102.07 $ 101.30 $ 99.44 $ 97.53 $ 96.31 $ 96.32 $ 93.63 $ 94.47 DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.170 0.156 0.159 0.200 0.224 0.201 0.210 0.235 DISH TV churn rate 1.53 % 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.61 % 1.39 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.44 % DISH TV SAC $ 1,029 $ 980 $ 1,088 $ 789 $ 824 $ 890 $ 790 $ 842

















Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions)* 8.007 7.867 8.203 8.546 8.774 8.895 8.894 9.055 Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.891 0.793 0.796 0.826 0.888 0.944 1.032 0.989 Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) 0.001 (0.210) (0.343) (0.245) (0.121) (0.201) (0.161) (0.363) Wireless ARPU $ 37.64 $ 37.90 $ 37.72 $ 38.76 $ 39.25 $ 39.10 $ 38.89 $ 38.32 Wireless churn rate 4.28 % 4.39 % 4.64 % 4.95 % 4.67 % 4.33 % 4.44 % 4.88 %

















* During the third quarter of 2022, T-Mobile transferred approximately 139,000 wireless subscribers to DISH representing all Boost-branded customers of

former Sprint affiliates Shentel and Swiftel, as well as Boost-branded customers who were previously part of the California Public Utilities Commission CARE

program. The 139,000 subscribers are included in DISH's ending Wireless subscriber count and excluded from DISH's gross new Wireless subscriber

activations. In addition, during the second quarter of 2022, DISH removed approximately 126,000 subscribers from its ending Wireless subscriber count

representing wireless subscribers who did not migrate off T-Mobile's CDMA Network prior to the shutdown. The effect of the removal of the 126,000

subscribers was excluded from the calculation of DISH's net Wireless subscriber additions/losses and Wireless churn rate.

