MICKEY THOMPSON ADDS BIGGEST-EVER TIRES TO ITS ULTRA PREMIUM BAJA BOSS® M/T EXTREME MUD-TERRAIN LINE

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels unveiled all-new 42- and 44-inch tire sizes, the largest ever, for its Baja Boss® M/T line. Available to consumers in mid-2023, the expanded sizes enable off-roaders to ride higher with more ground clearance and overcome rocky terrain through exceptional sidewall grip.

Capable of running with many common off-the-shelf lifts and aftermarket fenders, Mickey Thompson's new 42-inch tires are specifically designed with late model Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models in mind. The company's extreme 44-inch size is designed to accommodate the needs of enthusiasts with more customized aftermarket builds.

The new sizes include 42X13.50R17LT, which is approved for the popular 17x9 wheel size, and 42X13.50R20LT and 44X13.50R20LT, which are both approved for 20x9 and 20x10 wheel fitments.

"When we launched it in 2019, the Baja Boss® M/T line quickly gained a reputation for delivering an unrivaled off-road experience," said Ben Anderson, senior product manager, Light Truck On & Off-Road, at Mickey Thompson. "When we saw how many off-road enthusiasts were pushing their builds to new limits, we knew we had to step up and expand the Baja Boss® M/T lineup to include the larger sizes they are looking for."

All Mickey Thompson Baja Boss® M/T tires feature an asymmetrical tread pattern that reduces noise and improves handling, as well as deep, aggressive Sidebiters® that offer a bold look and extreme off-road traction and protection. Other features and benefits include:

Competition-proven PowerPly™ XD Construction, which helps with puncture resistance, steering and stability,

Stone ejector ribs to help prevent gravel from being wedged into tread grooves,

And a silica-reinforced compound for long treadlife, cut and chip resistance and improved wet handling and braking.

For more information about Baja Boss® M/T and all of Mickey Thompson's on- and off-road tires, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com .

About Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Max-Trac Tire Co., Inc., DBA Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, markets racing and high-performance tires and wheels for street, strip, truck, and off-road applications. Now a subsidiary of Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT), the company was founded in 1963 by racing legend Mickey Thompson and is headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA. For more information, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com . Connect on Facebook and Instagram .

