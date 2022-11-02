Rothy's, Inc. Makes Two Executive Hires, Bolsters C-Suite to Support Future Growth

Heather Archibald and Jamie Gersch bring depth of expertise as Rothy's global business scales

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothy's, Inc. today announced two executive hires, appointing Heather Archibald as Chief Product & Merchandising Officer and Jamie Gersch as Chief Marketing Officer. The newest additions to Rothy's executive team support global merchandising and brand expansion as Rothy's business enters its next phase of growth.

Rothy's logo (PRNewswire)

Rothy's inaugural Chief Product & Merchandising Officer Heather Archibald joins Rothy's with over 20 years of experience building global product and merchandising strategies at brands like Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap, Inc. Overseeing Rothy's merchandising, design, inventory planning and allocation departments, Ms. Archibald will provide rich expertise on Rothy's global product development and commercialization strategies, fueled by Rothy's wholly-owned factory and supply chain.

"As a lifelong merchant who is customer and product-obsessed, joining a nimble and vertically-integrated business is a dream," said Ms. Archibald. "Rothy's model is unlike anything else in the industry and unlocks infinite opportunity for innovation. I can't wait to dig into the brand's broad product potential and fast pipeline, flexing the design muscle that Rothy's has leveraged since the very beginning."

Jamie Gersch, a 20-year Gap, Inc. veteran, joins Rothy's as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Gersch most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Old Navy where she oversaw global marketing and brought remarkable campaigns to life. As Rothy's Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Gersch will oversee global brand marketing and eCommerce strategies as Rothy's expands its loyal community.

"I'm thrilled to join a mission-driven brand with true staying power," said Ms. Gersch. "The Rothy's brand has cultivated an extraordinarily passionate following, and its authentic sustainability story has never been more relevant. I look forward to continuing to build the brand, expand its reach and deepen the connection to our customers through not only our product, but also our purpose."

Following a strategic investment from Alpargatas S.A. announced in December 2021, including an infusion of $200 million in primary capital, Rothy's is accelerating global growth as it invests in customer acquisition, builds physical retail, advances product development and expands vertically-integrated operations.

"Heather Archibald and Jamie Gersch join Rothy's at a tremendously exciting time for the Company," said Stephen Hawthornthwaite, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Rothy's. "With a strategic partner in Alpargatas, our global growth opportunity has never been more promising. As our product and brand continue to gain momentum, Heather and Jamie round out our highly experienced leadership team poised to deliver on our growth objectives."

In addition to the appointment of Ms. Archibald and Ms. Gersch, Rothy's has made two additional executive leadership updates.

Dayna Quanbeck, Rothy's Chief Financial Officer, will also take on the title of Chief Operating Officer (COO) in a further expanded role overseeing the deployment of growth capital. As COO, Ms. Quanbeck will oversee critical growth areas including retail, international expansion and global strategy in addition to managing Rothy's finance, data analytics and technology divisions as the global business scales.

Heather Howard has held a number of executive roles during her 5-year tenure and will continue her dedicated focus on Rothy's wholly-owned factory in the newly formed Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) role. Vertically-integrated operations are the lifeline of Rothy's organization, allowing Rothy's to optimize sustainable practices throughout every step of production and fulfillment. As CSCO, Ms. Howard will navigate the increasing complexities of the global supply chain while advancing the unique opportunities that owning a factory presents.

About Rothy's:

Rothy's takes a whole brand approach to sustainability in manufacturing, transforming recycled materials into beautiful shoes, handbags and accessories. With a vertically integrated supply chain, Rothy's minimizes waste by knitting each product to shape in its wholly-owned factory in Dongguan, China. Since launching in 2016, over 146 million single-use bottles have been transformed into Rothy's signature thread, and over 493,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic have been kept out of waterways.

With over 2.8 million customers, Rothy's products are sold directly online and through Rothy's 15 retail stores. Rothy's has been recognized for awards including TIME Most Influential Companies, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups and Inc. Best Places to work. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in New York, New York and Shanghai, China.

Further information is available at rothys.com. Follow Rothy's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @rothys.

