Web3 Content Distribution Protocol SHARE Launches on Ethereum and Polygon

Introducing the first-ever system that gives creators control over content streaming across applications

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Formless, Inc. announced the availability of the Beta version of SHARE , a protocol that provides digital content creators a way to distribute their music, video, podcast, and other experiences peer-to-peer using smart contracts. With SHARE, creators gain control of the streaming terms, including price, while maintaining compatibility across multiple applications. Registration for Beta access is now available for all creators, builders, and companies interested in using the technology.

Formless Founder Brandon Tory commented, "This is the first time in history that we can distribute content at scale as a program. We can now imagine a future where digital content is available across multiple platforms––even those like Spotify and Instagram, and creators have full control over the access terms, such as pricing, royalty splits from streaming, and ownership sharing with their community."

Since publishing the SHARE Whitepaper earlier this year, Founder and former Apple and Google Engineer, Brandon Tory, and the team at Formless have received grant awards from the Polygon DAO, Alchemy, Google Cloud, and Stripe. Achievements include a full set of audited SHARE smart contracts with support on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains and a decentralized application that leverages the power of SHARE.

"Releasing our SHARE Beta is a monumental milestone. We're now looking forward to working with creators, developers, and distribution partners to leverage blockchain technology and make an even bigger impact," added Tory.

Formless is a Boston, Massachusetts headquartered music technology company with the mission of creating virtual and physical experiences that enable people to live more fulfilling lives. Formless was founded in 2018 by Brandon Tory, a signed artist, former Staff Engineer at Google AI, and former Senior Engineer at Apple. Tory's story of pursuing his dreams as a musician and engineer in parallel was featured in national media that include: Forbes , CNN Great Big Story , CNBC , and Yahoo Finance .

